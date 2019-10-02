Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Historic Fort Wayne is where you’ll want to be Oct. 12-13 if you’re an antique lover and collector.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at 6325 W. Jefferson (at the foot of Livernois) the Historic Fort Wayne will host its Fall Antiques and Collectibles Market.
Tours priced at $5 per person of the Historic Fort Wayne complex will be offered each day. The guided tours will include the Star Fort built in the 1840s and the Spanish-American War Guard House. Admission is free for the Antiques and Collectibles Show. Refreshments will also be for sale.
For more information visit here.
