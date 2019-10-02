PETOSKEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes is now in effect.
It started Wednesday after a judge said she’s not ready to decide whether to stop it.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan’s typical regulatory process.
On Tuesday, Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner.
The hearing will continue on Oct. 8 according to the attorney general’s office.
A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.
President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.
