Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall through Thursday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Wednesday should see the most rain, with a predicted accumulation of 0.45 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will turn cooler on Friday, reaching just 57 degrees.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Friday and mostly cloudy on Monday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 14 mph today but will get calmer starting on Thursday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
