Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says five firefighters have been hospitalized with injuries suffered at a vacant house fire.
The seriousness of the injuries was not immediately clear.
Fornell says three of the firefighters were inside the home when its upper level collapsed.
At least two others are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Fornell says everyone who was in the house when the upper level collapsed has been accounted for.
