(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan state officials are testing deer to determine that an area of concern is safe to eat from since bow-hunting deer season is underway.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has concluded that consumption guidelines are not needed for deer harvested in Oakland County’s Proud Lake Recreation Area after analyzing test results for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in muscle and heart tissue taken from white-tailed deer.
In April, samples of muscle, liver, kidney and heart were taken from 20 white-tailed deer harvested within 5 miles of Norton Creek in the Proud Lake Recreation Area and then tested for multiple PFAS. No PFAS were found in any muscle or heart samples. In liver and kidney samples, PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) was the only type of PFAS found.
To view the full report visit here.
