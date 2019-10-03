WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Lipari Foods has issued a recall of chicken salads and sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Here’s a list of the recalled products:
– Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad
– Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
– Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
– Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
– Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on August 25, 2019.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.
