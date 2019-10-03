DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 41-year-old man who was on a federal “most wanted” list for nearly a decade has been arrested in Mexico for the 2007 kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old Detroit girl.
On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service says Corey Gaston was arrested Tuesday near Guadalajara.
He is being held in Chicago awaiting extradition to Michigan.
The 10-year-old girl as taken through a bedroom window at her home and sexually assaulted in a nearby alley.
Gaston was on bond when he failed to show up for trial in 2008 on criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and home invasion charges according to authorities.
He was placed on the Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in 2011.
The Marshals Service says it provided information on Gaston’s possible location to Mexican authorities who took him into custody.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.