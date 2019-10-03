DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 33-year-old Detroit man will stand trial in the fatal dog mauling of a 9-year-old girl.
On Wednesday, Pierre Cleveland was bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court on second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death charges.
His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.
In August, Emma Hernandez was attacked by three dogs while riding her bike in an alley near her home in southwest Detroit. A bystander shot one of the dogs while a medical crew tried to save the girl. The other dogs were captured.
Cleveland owned the pit bulls or pit bull mixes dogs that got free from his yard.
Police said neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try to stop the attack.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.