Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Using the most up to date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Center for Health Statistics along with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released a first-of-its-kind neighborhood-level report on life expectancy.
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.6 years, however whether you’ll live that long, or longer, depends upon what neighborhood you call home, according to this new report.
The report shows that life expectancy estimates can vary greatly even on a block-to-block level.
