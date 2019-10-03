The weather report shows more light rainfall is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 100 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.62 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will turn milder Friday and Saturday, getting up to just 60 degrees on Friday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Friday and mostly cloudy on Monday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 15 mph today but will grow calmer starting on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
