Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

01-13-42-43-44, Lucky Ball: 18

Poker Lotto

QD-JS-8C-6H-3S

Midday Daily 3

7-9-1

Midday Daily 4

9-6-9-6

Daily 3

1-8-4

Daily 4

9-7-1-0

Fantasy 5

02-09-10-12-38

Estimated jackpot: $379,000

Keno

02-03-09-15-20-22-24-33-34-38-41-50-51-52-53-60-68-70-71-76-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments