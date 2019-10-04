Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
01-13-42-43-44, Lucky Ball: 18
Poker Lotto
QD-JS-8C-6H-3S
Midday Daily 3
7-9-1
Midday Daily 4
9-6-9-6
Daily 3
1-8-4
Daily 4
9-7-1-0
Fantasy 5
02-09-10-12-38
Estimated jackpot: $379,000
Keno
02-03-09-15-20-22-24-33-34-38-41-50-51-52-53-60-68-70-71-76-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
