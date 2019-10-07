LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring October Bullying Prevention Month.
“As a mom of kids in the public schools, I want to make sure that every student is protected from the harmful effects of bullying,” said Governor Whitmer. “For too long, Michigan kids have faced bullying both in school and online. No student should be afraid to go to school because they’re afraid of being bullied for who they are. This month, I ask that all of us collectively raise awareness around the harmful effects of bullying and encourage our kids and our peers to foster a more open, accepting environment in our schools and around the state.”
During her time in the Michigan Senate, Governor Whitmer fought back and won when legislators tried to pass a law that would allow bullying if they had a “religious or moral” reason for doing so. Because of her hard work on the issue, the legislature passed Matt’s Safe School Law, which has helped protect Michigan kids in every community from bullying.
Michigan is among the worst in the nation when it comes to bullying. Nearly one in every four Michigan high school students report being bullied at school, and nearly one in five report online bullying.
