(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $4.2 million to replace the Fort Street bridge just to the east of Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 8 at 5 a.m. and is expected to be finished by early December.
Work will include removing the existing bridge and replacing it with a box culvert, reconstructing the pavement, and new sidewalks. The new box culvert will serve as an underpass for a future shared use path to be completed by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.
Here are the detours:
Northbound Fort Street will be detoured via southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, northbound Jefferson Avenue, and northbound Cabacier Street back to northbound Fort Street.
Southbound Fort Street will be detoured via northbound Trumbull Avenue, southbound W. Lafayette Boulevard, and southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard back to southbound Fort Street.
MDOT says this work will improve safety by providing better ride quality for traffic on Fort Street and will also provide a safe crossing for the future shared use path traffic under Fort Street.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.