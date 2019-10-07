LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses Friday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
The agency said it was notified last week of the death of a man who of a man whose lung illness was linked to vaping. No other details were released.
Since August, 30 cases of the more than 1,000 confirmed or probable vaping-related cases in the U.S.have been reported in Michigan.
No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified as the culprit. Most of those sickened say they vaped products containing THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana. Others say they vaped both THC and nicotine. A smaller group report they vaped only products containing nicotine.
