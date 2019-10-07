ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say nine churches in Royal Oak received bomb threats Friday afternoon.
It happened in roughly a 90-minute time span, according to police, who say the churches received the threats through email.
Each church immediately contacted police and the department began an investigation which led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Royal Oak resident.
Here’s a list of the churches that received the threats:
– Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile
– Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester
– First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood
– Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh
– Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile
– St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward
– St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette
– Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks
– Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester
This is an ongoing investigation.
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.