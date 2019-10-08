DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A fourth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a mid-Michigan airport last week.
On Monday, the Clinton County sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Zechariah Bennett died Saturday.
The plane crashed outside Lansing about 9 a.m. Thursday with six men aboard. The single-engine plane had left Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.
According to the sheriff’s office, 67-year-old Timothy Clark, 51-year-old John Lowe and 46-year-old Neil Sego died Thursday. Forty-eight-year-old Joel Beavins and 42-year-old Aaron Blackford remain hospitalized.
Clark was from Franklin. Lowe was from Greenwood. Sego was from Trafalgar and Bennett was from Plainfield. Beavins is from Franklin and Blackford is from Frankton.
Authorities have not yet said who was piloting and co-piloting the plane.
