



– Family-friendly activities will be offered across the city of Detroit on Oct. 31.

The Mayor’s Office, led by the Department of Neighborhoods, kicked off its push to solicit candy donations and volunteers for a citywide series of special events, haunted houses and trunk-or-treat locations at parks, recreation centers, police stations and fire houses.

Most of the Halloween in the D events will take place Oct. 31. However, the haunted house at the 11th Precinct will be open several days leading up to Halloween.

Events planned across the city on Halloween Night include:

HAUNTED PARKS – Open from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 31

– Rouge Park at the Brennan pool house becomes a haunted escape room.

– Chandler Park – The zombies take over as the park becomes Zombieland.

– Clark Park becomes the Day of Dead with haunted house theme, clowns, scary music, etc.

HARVEST FEST – Open from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 31

– A Harvest Fest is set for Spirit Plaza on Woodward Avenue with games, music and food.

CANDY, CANDY AND MORE CANDY! – Oct. 31

– Trunk-or-Treat events at all 11 Detroit Police precincts and other activities Oct. 31

– Detroit Fire Department will distribute candy at a number of fire stations Oct. 31

DDOT TAKES ITS SCARY TRICKS ON THE ROAD – Oct. 31

– A haunted DDOT Bus will be stationed at the Detroit Police 10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois, joined by the Ghost Busters, who will travel across the city and stop at a number of locations.

POLICE DEPARTMENT HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES – various dates

– In addition to trunk-or-treating, the Detroit Police Department has other activities including a Halloween party and haunted hay ride at the 12th Precinct, 1200 W. Seven Mile Road, Oct. 30; and a haunted house at the 11th Precinct, 5200 Nevada, from Oct. 25 – 31. Go to halloweeninthed.org for details.

RECREATION CENTERS TO HOST ACTIVITIES – Oct. 31 at various times

The Parks & Recreation Division is planning a variety of activities for children, teens and seniors at ten recreation centers on Oct. 31. Activities include Pumpkin Plunge, Halloween Carnival and Theater Bash, haunted house and costume party. Go to halloweeninthed.org for details.

