Comments
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a visitor during Michigan State University’s homecoming weekend.
According to Capt. Doug Monette, the person wasn’t an MSU student. Monette declined to release a name, the location of the body or a possible cause of death.
Police were called about 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 while Michigan State was playing a home football game against Indiana.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.