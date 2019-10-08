Filed Under:death, investigation, Michigan State University, Police

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a visitor during Michigan State University’s homecoming weekend.

According to Capt. Doug Monette, the person wasn’t an MSU student. Monette declined to release a name, the location of the body or a possible cause of death.

Police were called about 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 while Michigan State was playing a home football game against Indiana.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Comments