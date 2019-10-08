DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A security guard is facing charges after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Detroit grocery store.
It happened Sunday evening near the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads.
59-year-old Cedric Windom is accused of shooting a 44-year-old woman and her 46-year-old boyfriend.
It’s reported the woman and the security guard had an argument and the woman told the security guard she was going to call her boyfriend, according to witnesses.
Officials say the woman left the store and called her boyfriend who later met her at the grocery store.
When officers arrived they found the woman and her boyfriend with gunshot wounds.
The security guard was arrested at the store and faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and four counts of felony firearm.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.