(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing urgent bridge repairs at the I-96/Southfield Freeway interchange in Detroit on two heavily traveled freeway ramps that have had to be closed previously for emergency patching.
It’s expected to start Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.
This project is expected to ensure the ramps can remain open during the winter months.
The ramps are expected to be closed for approximately three weeks but could take longer depending on the weather. Wet or cold weather could affect curing time for concrete and extend the closure.
The project is expected to be completed in November.
