DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A car crashed into a Detroit home killing two people Tuesday.
The vehicle was being pursued by police and after crashing into the home, burst into flames and blew a huge hole in the foundation of the home.
Three other people in the car were in critical condition police say.
The people in the car were suspects in a series of smash-and-grab robberies.
Cheryl Chambliss, the homeowner who was inside with a friend said she heard the crash but didn’t immediately realize that it involved her house on Chalmers Street.
Chambliss says she’s not surprised and that she sees many collisions “up and down Chalmers every day.”
