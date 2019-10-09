MANISTEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — After being shot by hunters in Manistee County, Michigan officials say a bald eagle was euthanized.
The hunters — ages 53 and 24 from New Boston — said they mistook it for a goose.
The 2-year-old female was taken to Wings of Wonder, a raptor rehabilitation facility in Leelanau County. Staffers determined both of her wings were too badly damaged for surgery to succeed.
Local fishing guides saw the shooting Saturday in a wooded area on the Manistee River and called the agency’s poaching hotline according to the The Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR said Tuesday it will submit a report to the county prosecutor’s office, which will decide whether to file charges.
