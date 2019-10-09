Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Two new rabies cases in skunks have been removed from Southfield and Farmington Hills.
Oakland County Health Division confirmed the cases and that rabies has been verified in four bats and eight skunks in Oakland County.
Officials say, if a wild animal is found behaving strangely, call local animal control for assistance.
More information about rabies can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/health or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.
