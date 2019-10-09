Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Officials are warning Michigan residents to keep an out for a poisonous caterpillar spotted in the state.
The American Dagger caterpillar was spotted during a hike through the trails on mid-Michigan college’s campus. The caterpillars may seem harmless, but they are indeed poisonous.
“DO NOT PICK THEM UP! Both children and adults can be affected by them. Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash,” the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce said.
