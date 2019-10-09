Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Citizen Yoga is hosting a free class at the TCF Center, located at 1 Washington Blvd in Detroit.
It’s scheduled to take place Oct. 9 with registration beginning at 6 p.m. and the session starting at 6:30 p.m.
The class will be an all-levels slow burn/basics session.
It will last an hour.
While it is a free event, everyone that plans to attend is encouraged to donate $10 or bring gently used clothing and books to help those in need.
There’s also discounted parking available for $10 per car in the Congress Garage or $15 per car in the Washington Garage or Roofdeck.
For more information visit here.
