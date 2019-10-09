(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is accepting candy and sending letters to troops overseas for the 10th year.
It’s part of their ‘Treats for Troops.”
Halloween candy must be individually wrapped and no chocolate should be included. Schools are also encouraged to do candy collection with students.
Donations are being accepted until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Here are the Sheriff’s Office locations where candy and letters can be dropped off:
– Brandon Twp. Substation, 15 South St., Ortonville, 48462
– Commerce Twp. Substation, 2401 Glengary, Commerce Twp., 48390
– Headquarters, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Building 38E, Pontiac, 48341
– Highland Twp. Substation, 165 N. John St., Highland Twp., 48356
– Independence Twp. Substation, 6560 Citation Drive, Independence Twp., 48346
– Orion Twp. Substation, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, 48360
– Oxford Twp. Substation, 310 Dunlap Rd., Oxford, 48371
– Rochester Hills Substation, 750 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills, 48307
For more information visit here.
