(CBS DETROIT) – Fall is a good time to take an inventory of who is living in your neighborhood, especially before kids go trick or treating on Halloween.
Michigan is in the top 5 states for the highest amount of registered sex offenders.
Metro Detroit alone currently has thousands registered sex offenders listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, many of whom are classified as sexual predators.
This map allows your to search your neighborhood if you don’t want your child knocking on the door of a sex offender.
According to the state, registered sex offenders are required to update their address in the the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry within three days of moving to a new home.
For more information visit here.
