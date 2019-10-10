Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – JCPenny is looking to hire seasonal associates for various store positions.
(CBS DETROIT) – JCPenny is looking to hire seasonal associates for various store positions.
Each location is hosting a National Hiring Day event Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to candidates who qualify on the spot.
The seasonal positions include:
-Cashiers
-Replenishment specialists
-Sephora inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.
Seasonal employees also get a discount of up to 25 percent.
Here’s the link to apply.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.