(CBS DETROIT) – JCPenny is looking to hire seasonal associates for various store positions.

Each location is hosting a National Hiring Day event Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to candidates who qualify on the spot.

The seasonal positions include:

-Cashiers

-Replenishment specialists

-Sephora inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

Seasonal employees also get a discount of up to 25 percent.

Here’s the link to apply.

