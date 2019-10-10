Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
16-23-32-37-38-43
Estimated jackpot: $2.35 million
Poker Lotto
KC-QD-KD-4H-5H
Midday Daily 3
1-3-1
Midday Daily 4
4-1-9-1
Daily 3
0-3-6
Daily 4
6-8-6-4
Fantasy 5
03-09-21-25-34
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
13-17-21-24-27-30-33-34-38-39-44-53-57-58-60-61-63-67-71-72-75-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Powerball
05-18-33-43-65, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.