DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

16-23-32-37-38-43

Estimated jackpot: $2.35 million

Poker Lotto

KC-QD-KD-4H-5H

Midday Daily 3

1-3-1

Midday Daily 4

4-1-9-1

Daily 3

0-3-6

Daily 4

6-8-6-4

Fantasy 5

03-09-21-25-34

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

13-17-21-24-27-30-33-34-38-39-44-53-57-58-60-61-63-67-71-72-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

05-18-33-43-65, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

