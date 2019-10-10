MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — State health officials are investigating after seven people treated at a McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionnaire’s is a flu-like illness contracted when infected water vapor is inhaled. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly susceptible.
Six of the seven Legionnaires’ cases have been reported at the hospital since mid-September.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s working with the Macomb County Health Department to investigate the illnesses.
The hospital is cooperating with the investigation and plans to increase water testing to look for any signs of the Legionella bacteria that causes the illness.
