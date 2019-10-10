(CBS DETROIT) – A new date has been announced from the Michigan Department of Transportation on urgent bridge repairs at the I-96/Southfield Freeway interchange in Detroit.
The original date was set for Oct. 11, MDOT has moved the date to Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
This project is expected to ensure the ramps can remain open during the winter months and is expected to end in November.
The ramps are expected to be closed for approximately three weeks but could take longer depending on the weather. Wet or cold weather could affect curing time for concrete and extend the closure.
Here are the detours:
Westbound I-96 traffic heading for northbound Southfield Freeway will be detoured further west to northbound Telegraph Road to eastbound 8 Mile Road to northbound Southfield Freeway.
Westbound I-96 traffic headed for southbound Southfield Freeway will be detoured further west to southbound Telegraph Road to eastbound Ford Road to southbound Southfield Freeway.
Northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway traffic headed for eastbound I-96 will be detoured to eastbound Grand River Avenue to eastbound I-96.
