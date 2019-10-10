Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The White House confirmed in a statement Thursday the man who made the “underwear bomb” that was used in the failed Christmas Day 2009 attack is dead.
The bomb was hidden in underwear while aboard a flight Amsterdam to Detroit.
The White House says Ibrahim al-Asiri was killed in Yemen two years ago during a United States counterterrorism operation.
“He also built an explosive device intended to be used against a passenger aircraft in 2012, and the device used in the attempted assassination of the former Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” the White House said in a statement.
