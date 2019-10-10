You can leave your umbrella at home for today, but light rainfall is in the forecast for Detroit starting on Friday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Friday’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of rain at 91 percent, with rain generally expected through Saturday.
Also expect winds this coming week. Winds are forecast to rise up to 21 mph on Sunday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 10 mph.
Temperatures will reach their coolest on Wednesday, with a high of just 52 degrees, while today will be warmer with a high of 71 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy today and partly cloudy on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
