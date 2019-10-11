Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?
From a workout with some of the area’s top fitness trainers to a workshop on mental health first aid, there’s plenty of holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for details.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Bubbles x Brunch x Body
From the event description:
This event showcases some of our favorite East Side fitness champions and gives you a chance to experience their classes. Guests will also be able to tour and experience RAMP.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: DCFC Fieldhouse, 3401 E. Lafayette St.
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mental health first aid training
From the event description:
Join us for a public education program that introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses, builds understanding of their impact and overviews common supports.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Islamic Center of Detroit (Masjid ICD), 14350 Tireman Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
SuperWoman Self-Care System
From the event description:
A team of experts will provide self-care strategies for vibrant health so you can crush the kryptonite of breast cancer.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Charles H. Wright Museum, 315 E. Warren Ave.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.