



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sharing additional clinical guidance with healthcare partners and providing a health advisory following updated recommendations issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the national multistate outbreak of e-cigarette and/or vaping product use associated lung injury.

The CDC released an updated summary of the outbreak and provided updated interim guidance to healthcare providers caring for patients, including updated clinical and public health recommendations.

MDHHS is reaching out to providers and health departments across the state to share this information and is providing the following health advisory:

CDC and MDHHS recommend that persons should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

At present, CDC and MDHHS recommend individuals consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youths, young adults or women who are pregnant.

Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.

Individuals should not buy any type of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street.

Individuals should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are interested in quitting tobacco at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

Information about the vaping-related lung injury for the public is posted at Michigan.gov/vapelung and for providers at Michigan.gov/cdinfo.

As of Oct. 8, CDC has reported 1,299 cases in 49 states, the district of Columbia and one territory. This includes 26 deaths from 21 states. CDC reports that the latest findings from the investigation into lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.

Since August 2019, 35 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including one death. Unfortunately, MDHHS is not seeing a decrease in the number of cases being reported.

Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products. All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the cases is 16 to 67 years old.

MDHHS is working closely with the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that are making people sick. This outbreak may have more than one cause, many different substances and product sources are still under investigation. So far, no specific brand of device or e-liquid has been identified.

E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.

