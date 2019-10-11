Southfield (CBS 62) – Claude Molinari, General Manager of TCF Center, admits to having to remind himself of the facility’s new name each time he introduces himself to people.
Many Detroiters are in the same boat as Cobo Center – which has been the name of the huge facility for decades — was renamed TCF Center a few weeks ago.
Molinari appears with Larry Alexander, CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau along with CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, to discuss the facility and its impact on the region.
Alexander highlighted some of the big conventions coming to Detroit and how important those events are to the local economy.
Then Dr. Ora Pescovitz, President of Oakland University, appears with Cain to talk about OU’s growing stature.
OU had thousands more students apply this year to the university, President Pescovitz mentioned.
She also talked about helping transfer students and young people from across the region.
