(CBS DETROIT) – The Troy Police Department is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to identify a prowler wanted in connection with a series of incidents in the Rochester Hills and Troy area.
The Troy incident happened in the 700 block of Amberwood in the early morning hours of August 19. The incident was reported to police after an adult female, asleep in her bed, felt someone touch her leg at approximately 2 a.m. She screamed and observed a suspect run out of the room.
Troy police have since determined the suspect had entered the home twice, once at approximately 12:40 a.m. and again around 2 a.m. He was undetected by residents the first time he entered and walked around the home.
The suspect is described as an 18 to 25 year old male of unknown race, thin build, appeared to be wearing glasses and a white t-shirt. Police believe that the suspect entered and exited the house through a basement door.
Residents report that nothing was stolen from the home. Multiple family members were at home at the time of the incident.
If you can identify this individual, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
