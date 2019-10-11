(CBS DETROIT) – University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced Friday the university will host the second general election U.S. presidential debate Oct. 15, 2020.
“For generations University of Michigan has led the way in advancing understanding of our nation’s biggest issues. Now we have an exciting opportunity to enhance this quality of our public mission as host of a U.S. presidential debate Oct. 15, 2020,” said Schlissel.
The televised debate will be staged at the Crisler Center.
