Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall through Saturday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today should see the most rain, with a projected accumulation of 0.33 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today, with a high of 73 degrees. Temperatures will turn cooler on Monday, getting up to just 51 degrees.
Skies will partially clear on Sunday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 17 mph on Sunday but will grow calmer beginning on Tuesday.
