EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Authorities say six people were shot, including one man in the head, outside an Eastpointe bar during an early morning fight.
After getting reports of a bar fight early Saturday, police say they went to the Last Call Bar where they found four men and two women had been shot in the parking lot.
The 34-year-old man shot in the head is in critical condition at a hospital and the others are recovering according to police.
Someone described by police as a “person of interest” was taken into custody Saturday evening as the investigation continues.
