DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Wayne State recently announced a gift from Detroit Rapper Big Sean’s philanthropic foundation to support a program created to deal with student homelessness.
The Sean Anderson Foundation gifted $10,000 to the HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program. The foundation created a $25,000 endowment for the program in 2016 and followed with financial gifts in 2017 and last year.
Created in 2013, the HIGH Program provides short-term help to students in need to provide some stability and help them complete their degree.
The foundation was formed in 2012 by Big Sean , a Detroit native, to help improve the quality of life for young people and their families.
