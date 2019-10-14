LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Consumers Energy’s plan to buy a wind energy farm in Hillsdale County has been approved by Michigan regulators.
The property is in Adams, Moscow and Wheatland townships in southern Michigan. Commercial operations are expected to start no later than the end of 2020.
The Public Service Commission says the deal calls for the Jackson-based utility to purchase the 166-megawatt wind farm after Crescent Wind LLC designs, builds, and tests the project.
Regulators say the full cost of the Crescent Wind project can be recovered by Consumers Energy through the company’s power supply cost recovery process.
