HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A juvenile from Detroit has been charged with stabbing a man to death in West Virginia police say.
The minor has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing Saturday night according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Dial says officers found 26-year-old Sterling Kane Edwards with multiple stab wounds around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. He later died of his injuries.
Authorities say they found a suspect a few blocks away and arrested him. His name has not been released because he is a minor.
