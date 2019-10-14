DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Detroit city council member is hosting a community forum Thursday on the use of facial-recognition technology by police.
The community forum will be held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in Detroit by Roy McCalister Jr.
It is expected to focus on how the software will be implemented.
The city’s Board of Police Commissioners has approved the police department’s use of the technology to investigate crimes.
Images from video surveillance are fed into software, which can search databases and social media for a possible match. The software has been used since 2018, but Chief James Craig had sought a permanent policy.
Critics say facial recognition amounts to mass racial profiling in a city that is about 80 percent black.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.