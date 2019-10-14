OKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens “Do Not Veer For Deer.”
Motorists are warned to stay alert for deer since the weather is getting cooler and deer mating season is about to begin.
Here are some tips from the Sheriff’s Office:
– Stay aware, awake, alert and sober.
– Wear your seat belt.
– Watch for deer crossing signs.
– Be more alert in the fall and spring, but keep in mind deer crashes can occur at any time.
– Deer travel in groups, so if you see a deer, slow down, as there may be others close by.
– Be alert for deer at dawn and dusk. Over 90 percent of deer crashes occur during these times.
– Do not swerve when faced with a deer in the road. Brake firmly, stay in your lane, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop if possible.
