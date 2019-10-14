DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Quicken Loans is opening a 17,000-square-foot health and well-being center in downtown Detroit for workers in its family of companies.
Premise Health is providing direct health care through the employer-sponsored Rock Health Collective according to the Detroit-based mortgage lender.
The center is in the First National Building and is to begin providing services Tuesday.
Primary and holistic care and a full-service pharmacy will be offered for about 17,000 employees.
Services will also include behavioral health, physical therapy, chiropractic care and wellness coaching.
Quicken Loans says that by working with Premise Health, employees will have access to services at “significantly lower costs than they would pay in normal provider settings.”
