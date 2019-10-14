Comments
The Annual Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo commenced this weekend, kicking off the Detroit Halloween season with costumes, Halloween festivities, and of course, animals! The Detroit Zoo opens its massive 125 acre complex for the multi-weekend event which leads up to Halloween, making it the perfect place to dress up in your favorite costumes and enjoy the crisp fall weather. Zoo Boo features live performances, pumpkin carving, and corn mazes in addition to the animal habitats. Zoo Boo will be held on the afternoons of October 18-20 and October 25-27, with hours being 3:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Re-live the excitement from the first weekend of the Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo in these snaps from local attendees!
