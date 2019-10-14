DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in a Detroit home while emergency medical technicians were present has been arrested.
It’s reported that 26-year-old Darius Calhoun was arrested Oct. 9 by police in New Richmond, Wisconsin, after responding to an emergency medical situation involving him.
He is in custody awaiting possible extradition to Michigan.
It’s alleged that Calhoun fatally stabbed a woman on Sept. 21 at a home while EMTs assisted a heart attack victim in another room. The unarmed paramedics allowed the assailant to leave because they did not know if he had other weapons.
An official at the St. Croix County Jail confirmed on Saturday that Calhoun was in custody but said she could not provide further information.
