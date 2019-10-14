Comments
Today, Dr. Oz investigates chemicals in hair products that can have harmful side effects, including damage to your eyes and scalp. Hair expert Nikki Walton helps clarify what to look out for when going to a salon or using products like relaxers and keratin straighteners.
And, we take a look at the shocking world of human hair trafficking to uncover the truth about where your wigs, weaves, and extensions come from.
Plus, we ask the question: is your manicure harmful to your health? One nail technician is blowing the whistle on nail salon conditions and why she’s concerned about the safety of her clients.
