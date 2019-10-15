Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday a first of its kind special event called Michigan Taxpayer Assistance Day. The program brings together tax authorities in one location and will offer taxpayers personalized help on all types of tax issues. Taxpayers will be able to get answers, and in most cases, resolutions to their problems with federal, state, county and city taxes.
It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center located at 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit.
In addition to tax help there will also be representatives from the State of Michigan’s Unclaimed Property Division, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, and DTE Energy. A DivDat kiosk will be onsite along with community navigators to accept all forms of payment, including cash.
For more information visit here.
